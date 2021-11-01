The Star Tribune boys’ soccer All-Metro teams

ALL-METRO FIRST TEAM

FORWARDS/MIDFIELDERS

Dylan Barrett, St. Paul Central, sr.: Class 3A Mr. Soccer finalist scored 12 goals and added eight assists. Served as his team’s engine and provided clutch goals.

Alex Bowman, Rogers, sr.: Scoring fiend tough to defend because he finishes at full throttle. Tallied 23 goals and ranks as the Royals’ only three-year captain.

Carter Hermanson, Holy Angels, sr.: Played more midfield, which only elevated his playmaking. Heading into the Class 2A semifinals with 19 goals and 23 assists.

Sidike Jabateh, Park Center, sr.: Pirates coach Jason Barnhouse said adding Jabateh to any team would make their state championship odds skyrocket. The Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year scored 35 goals and added 18 assists.

Gus Langford, DeLaSalle, sr.: The Islanders, one of the top Class 1A teams all season, formed their attack around this speed demon. Scored 21 goals.

Loic Mesanvi, Lakeville South, sr.: Clutch performer scored 10 game-winning goals among his season total of 24. Tremendous ball control and attacking prowess.

Ralph Smits, Breck, sr.: Technically outstanding central midfielder. Led the Mustangs on and off the field. Tallied six goals and nine assists.

DEFENDERS

Miles Akhigbe, Wayzata, sr.: Best Trojans defender Dominic Duenas said he’s ever coached. Team allowed one goal in the run of play without Akhigbe on the backline.

Nate Lee, East Ridge, sr.: Spearheaded a Raptors defense with the lowest goals-against average among Suburban East Conference or Class 3A, Section 4 teams.

Liam Towne, Minneapolis Southwest, sr.: Top-ranked player in the Minneapolis City Conference. Led a defense with eight shutouts in the regular season.

GOALKEEPER

Adam Tebbs, Southwest Christian, sr.: Bedrock of the tough Stars defense. Brings nine shutouts this season into the Class 1A state tournament semifinals.

ALL-METRO SECOND TEAM

Forwards/midfielders

Anthony Banderas-Infante, Hill-Murray, sr.; Andrew DeWitt, Orono, sr.; Chris Frantz, Maple Grove, jr.; Camel Htoo, St. Paul Washington, sr.; Sam Hoyt, Mounds View, sr.; Nick Karam, Eastview, jr.; Dimitri Nair, Minneapolis South, sr.; Morgan Olson, Benilde-St. Margaret’s, jr.

Defenders

Foster Conlin, Mounds View, sr.; Jake Herbert, Minnetonka, sr.; Noah Hermanson, Holy Angels, sr.; Ryan Swanda, Edina, sr.; JP Yocum, Hill-Murray, sr.

Goalkeeper

Carlos Luis Ibarra, Richfield, sr.

How they were picked

The Star Tribune’s All-Metro teams and Metro Players of the Year were chosen based on nominations from metro-area coaches, conversations with coaches and staff observations.