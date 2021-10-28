Login
MN Soccer Hub
Mahtomedi girls move on to Class 2A state semifinals in win over Mankato West
By Mike Randleman, SportsEngine
10/28/2021, 7:30pm CDT
Katelyn Beulke notched two goals early in the game to gain a cushion the Zephyrs never ceded against the Scarlets.
Mahtomedi girls move on to Class 2A state semifinals in win over Mankato West
By Mike Randleman, SportsEngine
10/28/2021, 7:30pm CDT
Katelyn Beulke notched two goals early in the game to gain a cushion the Zephyrs never ceded against the Scarlets.
Southwest Christian boys pile on seven goals, beat Proctor in Class 1A state quarterfinal match
By Kassondra Burtis, SportsEngine
10/28/2021, 6:30pm CDT
Senior forward Jon Brain then led an onslaught, scoring two goals and assisting on another
St. Paul Humboldt moves on to Class 1A state semifinals, beats Metro College Prep
By Kassondra Burtis, SportsEngine
10/28/2021, 5:15pm CDT
The Hawks got two goals each from their season's leading goal scorers, junior Saw Say Tha and senior Yah Naing Oo.
2021 Leaders
MSHSL Boys
MSHSL Girls
Boys' Top 10
Class 3A
Class 2A
Class 1A
Rankings provided by the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association.
Girls' Top 10
Class 3A
Class 2A
Class 1A
Rankings provided by the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association.
MN Soccer Hub
@MNSoccerHub
Broadcast Schedule
Talking Preps podcast
Spring Episode 7
Around the Hubs
Football
Star Tribune staff picks: The stakes get higher for the playoffs
By David La Vaque and Jim Paulsen, Star Tribune
10/28/2021, 6:30pm CDT
A late-season surge helped Jim overtake David for the season lead. Can David rebound when the games mean more?
Read More
MN Football Hub fans: Vote now for the defensive top performer from Oct. 19-21
By Kassondra Burtis, SportsEngine
10/27/2021, 8:00am CDT
We select the athletes with some of last week's most impressive performances. You decide which player had the best outing.
Read More
MN Football Hub fans: Vote now for the offensive top performer from Oct. 19-21
By Kassondra Burtis, SportsEngine
10/27/2021, 8:00am CDT
We select the athletes with some of last week's most impressive performances. You decide which player had the best outing.
Read More
Volleyball
Libero Ella Voegele is undefeated Wayzata's unquestioned team leader
By Jim Paulsen, Star Tribune
10/18/2021, 9:30pm CDT
Read More
Top games: Central, Highland Park will decide St. Paul City Conference champion
By Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine
10/18/2021, 5:00pm CDT
Oct. 20: The Class 3A Scots have ruled the league for most of the last decade and have a game advantage over the Class 4A Minutemen.
Read More
Season preview: Deep Wayzata volleyball team looks to make it two in a row
By Jim Paulsen, Star Tribune
09/06/2021, 9:00pm CDT
The Trojans, the Class 2019 Class 3A state champs, are hoping to add another large-school title.
Read More
Tennis
Highly ranked friends on track to meet for state singles title
By JIM PAULSEN, Star Tribune
10/28/2021, 8:15pm CDT
Minnehaha Academy sophomores Izzy Einess and Ancele Dolensek are not only the top seeds in the Class 1A singles field, they're also best friends.
Read More
'Do it for Dave': Minnetonka wins emotional state title
By JIM PAULSEN, Star Tribune
10/27/2021, 7:30pm CDT
The Skippers played all year with the memory of longtime head coach, Dave Stearns, who passed away unexpectedly in the offseason.
Read More
Breck wins first 1A state title since 2014
By JOEL RIPPEL, Star Tribune
10/27/2021, 5:15pm CDT
The Mustangs relied on five returning players from last season.
Read More
1
Comment
Swimming & Diving
A look at the girls' swimming and diving season
By RON HAGGSTROM, Star Tribune
09/07/2021, 7:15pm CDT
Minnetonka aims for stability amid tough competition in the Lake.
Read More
At the turn, he knew: Charlie Crosby is the Star Tribune Metro Boys' Swimmer of the Year
By JOE GUNTHER, Star Tribune
04/28/2021, 6:00am CDT
A state meet record time in the 50 freestyle was one of four first-place finishes for the speedy Breck swimmer.
Read More
Breck/Blake wins 5th consecutive Class 1A state title
By JOEL RIPPEL, Star Tribune
03/20/2021, 10:15pm CDT
Juniors Charlie Crosby and James Pan each won two events to help lead the Bearstangs to a dominating team victory.
Read More
4
Comments
Cross Country
Analee Weaver's new push leads to Star Tribune Metro Girls' Cross-Country Runner of the Year
By DAVID LA VAQUE, Star Tribune
12/14/2020, 1:30pm CST
The Stillwater senior set a new state record for girls in a 5K high school race and won a showcase of top runners at the end of the season.
Read More
'Perfect leader' Ethan Vargas is Star Tribune Metro Boys' Cross-Country Runner of the Year
By DAVID LA VAQUE, Star Tribune
12/14/2020, 1:15pm CST
Vargas won all six of Stillwater's meets, defeating highly ranked runners in five of them, and won a year-end meet of top runners from across the state.
Read More
Minnesota prep 5K record for Analee Weaver, surprising section win for Armstrong boys
By DAVID LA VAQUE, Star Tribune
10/26/2020, 7:30pm CDT
The boys' and girls' seasons will be extended for some teams by a privately run showcase on Oct. 30-31 in Atwater, Minn.
Read More
