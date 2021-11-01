The Star Tribune girls’ soccer All-Metro teams

ALL-METRO FIRST TEAM

Forwards/Midfielders

Lauren Ahles, Centennial, sr.: Tenacious player with a great work rate. Dangerous from 20 yards out. Has 13 goals and 14 assists for the 18-1 Cougars.

Sophia Barjesteh, Woodbury, sr.: Led the Royals with 11 goals and went from three assists last season to eight. Committed to the Gophers.

Alma Beaton, St. Louis Park, sr.: Do-it-all player had 14 goals, five assists, meaning she took part in 90% of her team’s offensive output. Committed to Gophers."

Maddie Dahlien, Edina, sr.: Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year. Led the Hornets to a 19-0 record going into the Class 3A state tournament semifinals. Scored 34 goals so far. Committed to North Carolina.

Cat Duffy-Shaw, Holy Angels, sr.: Holy Angels coach Dave Marshak called her the “ultimate playmaker.” Posted 29 assists and 13 goals for the undefeated Stars.

McKenna Lehman, Lakeville North, sr.: Able to score from a long range and with either foot. Scored 15 goals. Committed to the University of St. Thomas.

Kendall Stadden, Blaine, jr.: Strong and powerful player made opponents pay anytime they permitted her time and space. Scored 16 goals and added 10 assists.

Defenders

Lauren Buzzell, St. Francis, sr.: Controlled play from the back for a Fighting Saints team that made its state tournament debut. Added eight goals to the attack.

Olivia Gette, Mounds View, sr.: A lockdown defender on a defense that allowed just eight goals and posted 13 shutouts. Committed to Michigan Tech.

Marlee Williams, Lakeville North, sr.: Two-time First Team selection continued to dominate foes in 1v1 situations. The Panthers’ defense posted 12 shutouts.

Goalkeeper

Bayliss Flynn, Edina, jr.: Considered a fifth defender for how often teammates play the ball back to her feet. Registered Edina’s first assist by a goalkeeper.

ALL-METRO SECOND TEAM

Forwards/midfielders

Ashley Anzures, Cristo Rey Jesuit, sr.; Dylan Baker, Breck, sr.; Marisa Bonilla, Stillwater, sr.; Lauren Eckerle, White Bear Lake, sr.; Izzy Engle, Edina, soph.; Taylor Heimerl, Rosemount, jr.; Paige Kalal, Champlin Park, jr.; Maeve Kelly, Holy Family, sr.; Maddie Poor, East Ridge, sr.; Ella Runyon, Hill-Murray, sr.; Grace Seim, Waconia, sr.; Ava Wagener, Benilde-St. Margaret’s, sr.

Defenders

Mary Blaska, Totino-Grace, sr.; Joey Edgar, Rosemount, sr.; Kendall Quall, Maple Grove, jr.

Goalkeeper

Jordan Hecht, Rosemount, jr.

How they were picked

The Star Tribune’s All-Metro teams and Metro Players of the Year were chosen based on nominations from metro-area coaches, conversations with coaches and staff observations.