Girls' soccer state quarterfinal roundup

Stillwater coach Mike Huber wanted his squad to be relentless. He was determined not to let a hot netminder deter his Ponies.

Senior forward Catherine Fredkove let loose with a rocket from 15 yards out with 2 minutes, 55 seconds remaining in overtime that Lakeville North junior goalkeeper Mallorie Benhart didn’t have a chance to stop, giving Stillwater a 1-0 victory over the Panthers (15-3-1) in the Class 3A girls’ soccer state tournament Tuesday in Edina. It marked the second time the Ponies (14-3-2) beat Lakeville North on the season; the first time was 2-1 in the third game of the season.

“We have always had that motto, keep going and keep battling and eventually we’re going to get one and things are going to go our way,” Huber said.

Although it didn’t look that way for the longest time against Benhart. She finished with 13 saves while her teammates registered only three shots on goal.

“We had a lot of good chances,” Huber said. “Their goalkeeper was fantastic. I mean, she made a couple of great saves to keep them in it. I don’t know how she made some of them.”

In other state tournament quarterfinal games:

Class 3A

Centennial 0, Wayzata 0 (OT; Centennial wins shootout 3-2): Allyson Hamski chipped a shot into the top corner to give the No. 2-seeded Cougars (17-1-0) the shootout victory at Eden Prairie. The Cougars defeated the Trojans (12-4-2) 3-2 on penalty kicks.

Class 1A

Minnehaha Academy 9, Proctor 1: Berit Parten scored five goals and added three assists to lead the Redhawks (14-2-2) past the Rails at Irondale. Greta Carlson got the scoring started for the Redhawks 2:04 into the game off an assist from Parten. Parten then scored her first two goals of the game 7:01 apart midway through the first half. Parten later scored her third with 11:06 left in the first half and added her fourth and fifth goals of the game in the second half. Sadie Bensen scored an unassisted goal for the Redhawks in the first half. Parten and Gabrielle Wamre added goals for the Redhawks in the second half. Kelsey Tangen got the Rails (10-8-2) on the board 4:09 into the second half.