Boys' soccer state quarterfinal roundup

A goal going against the wind on a breezy night can be a momentum changer. It was for Mounds View.

Senior forward Sam Hoyt scored in the 25th minute as Mounds View overcame an early one-goal deficit to beat Suburban East Conference rival Stillwater 2-1 in the Class 3A boys’ soccer state tournament quarterfinals Tuesday in Edina. The Mustangs (14-5-0) were shut out by Stillwater 1-0 during the regular season.

Coach Joe Warren’s squad netted the game-winner with 12 minutes remaining on an own goal off a corner kick.

“I mean it would have been a totally different story if it’s 1-0, we’re down at halftime,” Warren said. “So that tying goal was, just in terms of momentum and for our psyche, huge for us.”

Stillwater (15-3-2) opened the scoring in the 12th minute. Junior Dominic Dobier scored on a rebound following senior Dylan Magistad’s free kick.

In other quarterfinal games:

Class 3A

Rochester Mayo 0, Minneapolis Southwest 0 (OT; Rochester Mayo wins shootout 4-3): The Spartans (15-3-0) knocked off the top-seeded Lakers in a shootout at Farmington. The Spartans outscored the Lakers (14-1-2) 4-3 in penalty kicks.

Class 2A

Orono 6, Byron 0: The Spartans (18-1-1) didn’t waste any time proving why they are one of the favorites in the classification, scoring the first of six first-half goals in the opening two minutes at Eden Prairie. Avery Anderson got the scoring started in the second minute with a header off a corner kick from Brody Cook. Andy DeWitt scored two goals, including the final tally with 14 seconds left in the first half, and Cook, Brodie Howe and Cal Ehlen scored for the Spartans. Orono outshot Byron (12-6-1) 11-3.

Mahtomedi 2, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 1 (2 OT): Lucas Yee Yick sent a shot from five yards out into the net 2:25 into the second overtime at Irondale to push the Zephyrs (18-2) on to the semifinal round. Yassin Hussein got the Zephyrs on the board first with 3:06 left in the first half. The Lumberjacks (12-5-2) answered 1:47 later on a header by Jordan Aultman off a corner kick from Spencer Teitelbaum.

Class 1A

Rochester Lourdes 3, St. Paul Washington 2: Junior McKaid Schotzko’s goal with 37 minutes remaining broke a one-all deadlock as Rochester Lourdes (10-8-2) prevailed in the matchup of Eagles in Farmington. Freshman Jack Broadbent added an insurance goal 11 minutes later. St. Paul Washington (14-3-2) closed the final deficit to one on a late penalty kick.