Rosemount boys move on to Class 3A state semifinal in shootout victory over Edina

Staring at a 1-2-2 record to open the season, things looked bleak for Rosemount. The Irish turned a new leaf in October.

Rosemount (8-6-3) is one of four teams left standing in the Class 3A boys’ soccer state tournament after toppling Edina (13-4-3) in a shootout 3-1 Wednesday at Farmington. The teams played to a 1-1 draw in regulation and overtime.

“It’s just phenomenal,” said Irish senior midfielder Isaac Lewis, who scored the equalizer in the 52nd minute of regulation and added a shootout goal. “We’ve had so many downfalls through the year. We were so down on ourselves. Then we tied Lakeville South and just skyrocketed.”

Lakeville South was ranked No. 2 in the state coaches’ poll when the Irish played them to a scoreless deadlock in the regular-season finale. The Irish were two days removed from a 5-1 loss to Eastview, the same team they beat 1-0 in the Section 2 championship game.

“We’re happier than ever,” Lewis said. “This is just crazy.”

Edina’s Jackson Parrish opened the scoring in the third minute.

Rosemount didn’t manage a shot on goal until late in the first half, though coach Todd Farrington liked how his team hung tough to get to halftime down 1-0.

“We knew at halftime that we were keeping the ball really well,” Farrington said. “We knew if we continued to do that we would get those opportunities. We’re not a team that scores a lot of goals, but we’re a team that fights hard and keeps the ball really well. I’m so dang proud of these guys.”

Edina went first in the shootout and missed its first three shots. Rosemount’s Leighton Simmering made a diving save to his left in the second round.

Reid Wolf and Lewis scored on Rosemount’s first two attempts before Edina’s Ethan Olson stopped the third shot.

“I was confident. That’s the key to PKs, staying confident,” Lewis said. “I picked a spot and I hit it.”

Andrew Alkire made the fourth for Edina. Aiden Phou followed with the game-winner for the Irish.

“We practice (penalty kicks) all the time,” Farrington said. “We tell them to be committed to where they want to go. Oftentimes they can be spooked by the moment, because it’s such a big moment, so just be committed.”

Duluth East 3, Moorhead 1: Senior midfielder Kai Hoffman had a goal and an assist, leading the Greyhounds (18-1-1) past the Spuds (14-3-2) in Irondale in the other Class 3A quarterfinal game. Duluth East’s leading scorer tallied in the fifth minute on a header off a free kick by senior defender Aiden Olson. Hoffman set up the Greyhounds’ second goal by eighth-grader William Smith in the 55th minute. Moorhead cut the deficit in half a minute later when senior midfielder Ben Colborn scored off a free kick from classmate Max Hodny. Duluth East added an insurance goal when senior midfielder Jackson DesCombaz scored into an undefended net.