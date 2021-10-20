Section soccer roundup: Edina wins boys’ section soccer title in shootout

Ryan Swanda’s goal in an overtime shootout gave Edina the Class 3A, Section 2 boys’ soccer title. The Hornets defeated Minnetonka 3-2 on penalty kicks Tuesday at Prior Lake High School after the teams remained scoreless through regulation and overtime.

No. 2 seed Edina (13-3-3) won the 2019 state championship. Last fall, the Hornets beat Minnetonka in the section semifinals en route to the section title. The Minnesota State High School League did not sanction state tournaments due to COVID-19 related concerns.

No. 1 seed Minnetonka (13-3-2) split its two Lake Conference meetings with Edina, beating the Hornets 3-0 on Oct. 5.

Tuesday’s rubber match ended in appropriate fashion considering neither team had permitted a playoff goal.

DAVID LA VAQUE

In other section championship games:

Class 3A

Section 1: John Hobday made 10 saves to help Rochester Mayo upset previously unbeaten and second-ranked Lakeville South 2-0. Xavier Laack and Yonis Muse scored for the Spartans.

Section 3: Nick Wenthe scored in the first half to lift Rosemount past Eastview 1-0.

Section 5: Henry Elias scored two goals and Simon Greer had one as Mounds View beat Park Center 3-0.

Section 7: David Wallerstein had two goals and one assist to lead Duluth East past Centennial 3-0. Kai Hoffman had one goal and one assist for the Greyhounds.

Class 2A

Section 3: Shalim Montes Hernandez and Beniel Solomon scored goal to lead Holy Angles past Richfield 2-0.

Section 5: Peter Nicklow made four saves to lead Orono past Blake 1-0. Cal Ehlen scored for the Spartans.

Class 1A

Section 1: Trent Neff and Sam Theobald scored one goal each to lead Rochester Lourdes past Dover-Eyota 2-0.

Section 6: Jake Bettin and Jon Brain scored two goals each to lead Southwest Christian past Providence Academy 6-1. Bettin added two assists.

Girls’

Class 2A

Section 1: Taylor Finney scored with 1:27 left to give Byron a 1-0 victory over Kasson-Mantorville.

Section 2: Annelise Winch scored four goals to lead Mankato West past New Prague 4-0. Alaina Spaude and Aubrey Bahl had two assists each.

Section 3: Audrey Barton scored in the second half to lead Holy Angels past Visitation 1-0.

Section 5: Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Orono played scoreless through two overtimes, but the Red Knights got the victory on penalty kicks. The Red Knights scored on all four shots, while the Spartans scored on one.

Section 6: Josephine Rowley made 15 saves to lead Zimmerman past Hutchinson 7-0. Lanie Wehmhoff and Reese Rivers scored two goals each and Danie Scott, Sarah Larson and Emma Haley scored one goal each for the Thunder.

Class 3A

Section 1: Ashley Bennett scored two goals to lead Lakeville North past Farmington 5-0. Arianna Balgobin, Abby Ruhland and McKenna Lehman scored for the Panthers.

Section 3: Ava Grate scored the lone goal in Rosemount’s 1-0 victory over Eagan.

Section 6: Grace Lopata scored on Wayzata’s 13th shot to break a scoreless tie and the Trojans went on to beat Hopkins 2-0. Dana Bruer sealed the victory for the Trojans. Luci Rock stopped 10 shots in the first half for the Royals but had to leave the game early in the second half after a collision with Bruer..

Class 1A

Section 3: Berit Parten scored a hat trick and added an assist to lead Minnehaha Academy past St. Croix Lutheran 5-1. Sadie Bensen and Autumn Friberg also scored for the Redhawks.

Section 5: Maggie Nixon scored two goals to lead Breck past Cristo Rey Jesuit 3-0. JoJo Weissman also scored for the Mustangs.

Section 6: Maeve Kelly and Mary Furlong scored to lead Holy Family past Southwest Christian 2-1. Lauren Walmer scored on a penalty kick for the Stars.

STAFF REPORTS